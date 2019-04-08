CLOSE
Ohio: New State Law On Child Marriage in Effect!

Source: graphic / marcos

A new law took effect today, April 8th, that prohibits children under the age of 17 from marrying in Ohio.

Winter Bride

Source: TheresaTibbetts / Getty

According to The Dayton Daily News, the new law raises the minimum marriage age to 18 for both parties but allows 17-year-olds to marry if they meet certain requirements. They must have juvenile court consent and go through a 14-day waiting period. The law also says the age difference between the parties cannot be more than four years.

Previous state law allowed females to marry at 16 and males to marry at 18. But it also allowed Ohioans younger than those ages to marry if they had judicial and parental consent.

Do you agree with this new law?

 

Ohio: New State Law On Child Marriage in Effect! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

