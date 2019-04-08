Ohio: Warm Weather Bringing Higher Gas Prices!

Have you noticed the gas prices lately? It’s disappointing to see them continue to rise in leaps daily and it doesn’t look like we will get any relief anytime soon.

Gas prices in the area have risen to over 16 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.65 per gallon on Monday. We should consider ourselves a little lucky because we still manage to be below the national average which was $2.74 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com says the prices are nearly 14 cents higher than a month ago and over 6 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said, “With California and the West Coast seeing a surge in unexpected refinery outages, leading to an extremely tight supply of cleaner summer gasoline and causing prices to skyrocket.”

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

