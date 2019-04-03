Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In New Music Video For “Go Awff” 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s been a while but Lil Kim hasn’t missed a beat.

In her new video for “Go Awff,” the legendary rapper is sporting all black on an airport runway and literally goes off with her lyrics and dance moves to accompany them.

When she raps, “Queen B gon’ reign forever. I’m mother nature, I determine the weather,” you can feel it and it deads all questions about whether or not she’s still got it.

The song samples The xx’s “Dangerous” and features Ice-T’s wife Coco even makes an appearance. It slated to be featured on Kim’s first album in nine years, titled 9.

Watch:

