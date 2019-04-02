The SkyStar wheel in Cincinnati is a 150-foot ride that offers riders amazing views of the “The Queen City,” the Ohio River and, one night last week, a couple doing the nasty.

31-year-old Lauren Wilder and her 30-year-old boyfriend Michael Mathisen enjoyed their own ride within the ride and were caught having sex inside one of the gondolas and in full view of other riders, including kids.

Once they got off the ride, they were met by police, who charged them with disorderly conduct. (The Smoking Gun)

Fasho Thoughts:

One full trip around the wheel takes 12 minutes. More than enough time for this randy couple.

Not quite the mile-high club, but still impressive nonetheless.

This isn’t the first time a couple was caught having sex on a ferris wheel.

#WTFasho Ferris Wheel Joy Ride was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 7 hours ago

