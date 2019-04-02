CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio: Child Support Laws change After 25 years

How Will the New Changes Affect You?

3 reads
Leave a comment
Career Fair Held For Veterans In Miami

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

House Bill 366 went into effect Thursday, changing child support laws in Ohio for the first time in over 25 years. Attorney’s believe that the child support guidelines are finally evolving and catching up with the times.

Health Clinic Provides Free HIV Testing To Mark National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Source: Brendan Smialowski / Getty

Family attorney Brian Kruse, said, “In 1992, they were using economic tables from the mid-’80s. If you go back to the mid-’80s, that’s a time where gas was a $1.50 a gallon. So, things have changed drastically.”

According to MyFox28Columbus, previous Ohio law had a cap on a combined income of $150,000 to determine child support. That cap is now raised to a little more than $330,000. Which, according to Kruse, means the guidelines will take into account the first $336,000 of the combined income of the parties when determining the child support.

This will likely impact families slightly above and way over the poverty line and have the least impact on the middle income of the group. Another part of the law deals with parenting time to offset payments.

For your child support order to be reviewed, you still have to have a change in circumstances. That’s a 10 percent increase or decrease in the amount of the child support order.

Read more details here.

Ohio: Child Support Laws change After 25 years was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
PartyNextDoor And Jeremih: Summer's Over Tour
T.I. Says Nipsey Hussle Was Killed Due To…
 9 hours ago
04.02.19
67 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In April! [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.01.19
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ New ‘Blackout…
 1 day ago
04.02.19
Pharrell Is Asking Virginians To Become Airbnb Hosts…
 1 day ago
04.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close