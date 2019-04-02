House Bill 366 went into effect Thursday, changing child support laws in Ohio for the first time in over 25 years. Attorney’s believe that the child support guidelines are finally evolving and catching up with the times.

Family attorney Brian Kruse, said, “In 1992, they were using economic tables from the mid-’80s. If you go back to the mid-’80s, that’s a time where gas was a $1.50 a gallon. So, things have changed drastically.”

According to MyFox28Columbus, previous Ohio law had a cap on a combined income of $150,000 to determine child support. That cap is now raised to a little more than $330,000. Which, according to Kruse, means the guidelines will take into account the first $336,000 of the combined income of the parties when determining the child support.

This will likely impact families slightly above and way over the poverty line and have the least impact on the middle income of the group. Another part of the law deals with parenting time to offset payments.

For your child support order to be reviewed, you still have to have a change in circumstances. That’s a 10 percent increase or decrease in the amount of the child support order.

Ohio: Child Support Laws change After 25 years

Written By: Divine Martino

