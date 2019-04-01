In His Own Words: Nipsey Hussle On ‘Victory Lap,’ And Being Legendary [EXCLUSIVE]

We had two conversations with Nipsey Hussle last year. Kiotti had his and us as a Box family so to speak had a chance to chat with Nipsey about his new album, Victory Lap, when he realized that he was going to be a great, stories of cutting his teeth with 1500 Or Nothin’ and collaborating with Drake. Nip was always sure of himself, even the Proud To Pay motif that he stuck by with Mailbox Money and Crenshaw.

“I think everybody got the capacity to tap into their God given purpose. My intention is not to say I’m better than nobody, it’s that I really mind myself to that level to where I got back the resistance and the doubt and the holding back to where I can get back to the real purity of my contributions,” Nipsey said. “All of us if we willing to go on that ride, that journey personally? We can tap into that. It’s going through the process, falling on my face, getting set back and not quitting.”

With Nip not here, it feels like a family member passed. We know the West Coast is hurting but the Box family is definitely hurting missing Nipsey.

Long live neighborhood Nip.

