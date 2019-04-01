Hello Spring……And Hello HIGHER Gas Prices…

This is some BS how in the hell and why in the hell do gas prices keep going up???? Don’t they know we’ll find other ways to get around, nobody and I mean nobody wants to go back to paying almost 3 bucks or even more for gas. But according to reports gas prices have averaged right around $2.50 and as low as $2.22 and as high as $2.80 on some sides of town according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.” The run-up this spring has felt worse than prior years, and thus far, the national average is up nearly 50 cents per gallon from our 2019 low,” Full Story Here

Posted 20 hours ago

