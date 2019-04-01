LeBron James Benched For The Rest Of The Season

Lakers’ season is officially over.

Welp. The LakeShow this year was one big rollercoaster. The King LeBron James took his talents to play for the Los Angeles Lakers and things were up in the beginning of the season. The show was interrupted by a groin injury James suffered. Add drama during the trading season among the young talent that made the season end with fewer wins than last year.

With the Lakers out of the playoffs, the team has decided to bench James for the remainder of the season. Lakers President Ervin “Magic” Johnson made the announcement Saturday and said it’s to help James fully heal from his injury.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”

Now we will have to sit through the playoffs and championship with no LeBron in the first time in 14 years. Then we will have to see what moves the Lakers make during the offseason.

