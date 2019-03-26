CLOSE
Conor McGregor Being Investigated On Sexual Assault

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Conor McGregor is being investigated in Ireland, after being accused of sexual assault by a woman in December.

The alleged assault took place at The Beacon Hotel, located in Dublin. The Irish news media broke the story last year. Due to Ireland law, the media is not allowed to name anyone charged with rape unless they are convicted.

The famous UFC fighter has not commented on the allegations as of now. An American publicist for McGregor told The Times, they would not comment on “rumors.”

Allegedly McGregor was arrested in January and questioned by police but was later released and never charged.

