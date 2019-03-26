CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Score FREE Food on Opening Day in Cincy

0 reads
Leave a comment
Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Opening day for the Red’s is March 28th and to add to the fun of the parade and more Chick-Fil-A and Skyline Chili are both celebrating big this year by giving away free food to Red’s fans!

RELATED STORY: Chuck Harmon, Reds’ First Black Player, Passes Away 

Chick-Fil-A has announced that they will be giving out free sandwiches to all Red’s fan come into their Cincinnati stores and purchase a drink wearing Red’s gear!  This offer will be available starting at 10:30am and end at 8:00pm!

Skyline Chili is also getting on the free food fun by declaring opening day “Free Coney Day”.  Skyline restaurants will give you a free cheese coney with a beverage purchase.  The deal will last all day at all Greater Cincinnati Skyline restaurants and on Fountain Square from 10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. on opening day.  Only one hitch, the offer is not valid at Great American Ball Park.

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
20 Photos Of Anderson .Paak That Will Make…
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 3 hours ago
03.26.19
J. Cole’s Manager Shoots Down Rumor Rapper Caught…
 6 hours ago
03.26.19
Headbaaannnd?: Soulja Boy Tells Gucci To “Suck My…”…
 6 hours ago
03.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close