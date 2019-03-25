Ohio Man Arrested & Charged After Beating Alleged Child Molester

Studies show approximately 1.8 million adolescents in the United States have been the victims of sexual assault. An estimated 23% of reported cases of sexual abuse involving children are committed by individuals under the age of 18.

In Eastlake, Ohio, a man is facing charges for taking action against an alleged child molester. Police were called to a home Thursday to follow-up on reports of an assault.

According to police, Richard Adams, 20, was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Adams reported that he walked in on a 17-year-old juvenile molesting a 5-year-old boy. He immediately reacted and assaulted the teen.

At this time Eastlake police are conducting an ongoing investigation. The teen is being charged with rape.

Details on the minor and further information is not being released.

