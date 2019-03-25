Christian Combs On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘My Whole World Stopped’

Nearly four and a half months after the tragic and untimely death of Kim Porter, one of her sons, Christian Combs is speaking out about it for the very first time.

The 20-year-old opened up to Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez about losing his mother and how he first heard the terrible news.

“One thing I never really told anybody right when I found out the news…I was shocked I didn’t know what to do,” Combs told Martinez.

“My whole world stopped. I was really down.”

Adding, that a Chris Brown song brought him some type of comfort in that moment.

“As soon as I got in the car.. ’cause I landed at the airport.. as soon as I got in the car, my song ‘Love You Better’ came on the radio. I’m like ‘nah, I know that’s her talking to me.’ Making sure I know everything is okay,” Combs said.

The full interview airs on Monday.

As we previously reported, Kim Porter died on November 15 of lobar pneumonia, inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs. While the cause of death was initially labeled as “deferred,” the coroner’s office has ruled it as “natural” in January.

Kim was only 47-years-old.

