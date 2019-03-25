CLOSE
Motivation: Get Rid of Belly Fat with Simple Exercises and Healthy Diet

Happy Monday!

In case you’re in need of a bit of motivation on this Monday check this out. Im definitely in the mood to get off my butt an get ice of this unwanted belly fat. I know it may sound like a lot to do, but Im sure that you’re probably on the right path.

Simple exercising like walking 30 min a day 

Also Zumba is a great way to work it out, high intensity workouts reduce your risk of heart disease, lower your blood pressure and bad cholesterol.

Crunches can be beneficial wot getting rid of belly fat

Squats is a strenuous strength-training exercise can help you lose your belly fat and excess body fat in other regions

Healthy Diet

Some healthy foods like whole eggs, chicken, fish, nuts and seeds, dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, soya products, whole grains, lentils and legumes.

Be sure you limit the intake of fatty, deep fried and junk foods. Avoid binging on processed and frozen food as these foods are loaded with chemicals and do not provide any nutritional value.

So take that motivation and get to it !!

Photos
