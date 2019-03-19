Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva Marcille & Mike Sterling’s Wedding

We all watched Eva Marcille walk down the aisle on Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, and apparently so did her estranged (maybe not estranged) baby’s daddy Kevin McCall.

According to the former Chris Brown collaborator, he and Eva have been creating “drama” between them to “create revenue.” Oh yeah? Does Eva know this?

McCall was responding to a fan on social media, who claimed they saw him in the audience at the wedding.

He responded, ““Bingo. This is all scripted. But don’t let me spoil the fun.” When another fan suggested he couldn’t possibly be at the wedding because Eva has an order of protection out on him. McCall then chimed in,

“I’m amazed that people still don’t realize the obvious… look the Jigs up, me and my Bm work together to create Drama for revenue. It’s nothing yal can say… ‘yeah we played you…so!’ – cross Over Voice I have my child’s birth certificate we gonna be just fine keep watching”

He also said the order of protection in fake. “That’s scripted too. Show me the order.”

Whatever the case, Eva and Mike Sterling are happily married and seem unbothered by McCall’s antics.

