CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva Marcille & Mike Sterling’s Wedding

2 reads
Leave a comment
Sean Young & YLE Present 'Young Legend Nights' Performance Series

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

We all watched Eva Marcille walk down the aisle on Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, and apparently so did her estranged (maybe not estranged) baby’s daddy Kevin McCall.

According to the former Chris Brown collaborator, he and Eva have been creating “drama” between them to “create revenue.” Oh yeah? Does Eva know this?

McCall was responding to a fan on social media, who claimed they saw him in the audience at the wedding.

He responded, ““Bingo. This is all scripted. But don’t let me spoil the fun.” When another fan suggested he couldn’t possibly be at the wedding because Eva has an order of protection out on him. McCall then chimed in,

“I’m amazed that people still don’t realize the obvious… look the Jigs up, me and my Bm work together to create Drama for revenue. It’s nothing yal can say… ‘yeah we played you…so!’ – cross Over Voice I have my child’s birth certificate we gonna be just fine keep watching”

He also said the order of protection in fake. “That’s scripted too. Show me the order.”

Whatever the case, Eva and Mike Sterling are happily married and seem unbothered by McCall’s antics.

The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

All The Photos From Eva Marcille's Dream Wedding

18 photos Launch gallery

All The Photos From Eva Marcille's Dream Wedding

Continue reading All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding

All The Photos From Eva Marcille's Dream Wedding

Eva Marcille had the wedding she always dreamed of to her knight in shinning armor Michael Sterling. The ANTM model and RHOA star said 'I do' in a fairy tale ceremony with her princess Marley Rae as her flower girl. The wedding, which took place at the lavish Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, costed an estimated $200,000 and we're sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The men were equally as dapper and their baby boy donned an adorable Dolce & Gabbana tux. Her bridesmaid, including Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith, dazzled in burgundy. Eva's Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance. Keep scrolling for all the fabulous photos from the wedding.

RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi, Porsha And NeNe Settle Closet Gate At Eva’s Wedding

All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding

Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva Marcille & Mike Sterling’s Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
 6 hours ago
03.19.19
Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Toy Story 4’…
 6 hours ago
03.19.19
Chicago Rapper & Lil Durk’s Cousin Lil Mister…
 7 hours ago
03.19.19
Mom Of Gucci Mane’s Son Wants Him Jailed…
 9 hours ago
03.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close