Assistant principal, Jason Weese has been placed on administrative leave after being involved in an altercation with students last week.

The incident occurred in the cafeteria of Westland High School, where many students witnessed the altercation. The event is currently under investigation.

South-Western City Schools has since addressed Weese with paperwork regarding the situation. A letter sent to the assistant principal states that he is not allowed on school property and is also forbidden from talking to any students while the incident is still being investigated.

A cell phone video surfaced on social media showing a student being placed in what appears to be a chokehold by the administrator. The student who took the video said she started filming because the student was screaming as he was taken to the floor.

According to students, the incident allegedly started when two boys started “play fighting” which led the assistant principal, as well as, the school resource officer to intervene.

The South-Western City School district says as soon as it learned of the incident, they reported it to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Weese is on administrative leave and has been informed that the investigation efforts are standard procedures. Furthermore, he is not presumed guilty of any wrongdoing at this time.

Attempts to reach Weese for comment were unsuccessful.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Assistant Principal Involved in Fight with Students was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 17 hours ago

