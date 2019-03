Say it isn’t so the Bengals have parted ways with linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

The Bengals will save roughly $5.5 million this year and $8.9 million next year.

That’s alot of money what ware your thoughts on this??? I guess you can only get so many chances (WKRC)

Cincinnati: Bengals Release Vontaze Burfict!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 6 hours ago

