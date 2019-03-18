What Singer Had Lipo At Only 12 yrs Old??

One of our favorite singers revealed during that he went under the knife before he was a teenager. At just 12 yrs old this UK crooner admits to having liposuction done because he was being teased for having breast. Find out who below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Sam Smith said in a recent interview, “I had liposuction, I was 12 years old. At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn’t really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.”

Smith said he still has issues with his appearance and said it’s “the basis of all my sadness.” He feels men don’t speak out about body image so he wanted to do so, saying, “Especially no well-known men. Even doing this chat feel kinds of weird, because guys don’t speak about that much on a big scale. It’s the toxic masculinity conversation isn’t that, that’s weighing over all the guys all the time. It weighs over me. It doesn’t feel manly to talk about how I feel in my body every day but that’s what I’m trying to fight against.”

Smith said he’s ready to fight for his health and his dream body again, saying, “Yesterday I decided to fight the f*** back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mom and dad made and love so unconditionally.”

Very interesting. What are your thoughts?

