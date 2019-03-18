CLOSE
Queen Naija Is Heading to MTV!

Queen Naija At KYS Fest

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SitePhotos.com

Detroit native Queen Naija is continuing to blow up! She went from being a Youtube Star to getting a digital show on MTV! Check out the trailer below:

According to TheBlast.com, MTV will follow the singer as she prepares for the birth of her second child while on a national tour. Her oldest son, CJ, and boyfriend/collaborator Clarence will also be featured on the show. The three-part series will air on MTV’s Facebook and YouTube channels

“The Birth of Queen Naija” premieres Friday, March 22nd, 2019.

Will you watch?

 

