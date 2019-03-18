Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak Black For Sexually Harassing Young M.A

Kodak Black is bringing all the heat to himself following his creepy courting of Young M.A.

While Kodak is confessing his lust towards the New York rapper in songs and a recent video, many people are calling sexual harassment against him, especially for a guy who already has sexual abuse accusations aimed at him.

The whole Kodak Black-Young M.A talk started in February when Black commented under a picture of M.A and Nicki Minaj saying, “Both Of Y’all a Get It.”

Black then kept pushing his sentiments in his music. On his latest single “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy” he raps, “I go Young M.A on these dumb b*****s/Like a dyke man, you ni**as can’t f**k with me.,” and then follows with “I’m f**kin’ Young M.A, long as she got a c**chie.”

In another part of the song, he also raps, “I swapped out the spice for the bud/F**kin’ on a dyke, I’m in love. I’m f**kin’ on a dyke, she the one.”

Black’s fans hyped up his vomit-inducing “bars” even more by spamming M.A with talk about the song. M.A clearly had enough of the harassment when she went on Instagram Live on Sunday to talk about how annoying Black’s followers have become.

“And y’all keep talking about this Kodak situation. Y’all n****s is weird, bro,” M.A said. “And it be n****s on that sh*t. What’s wrong with y’all? Is y’all n****s alright? Come on, bro. Like obviously the n***a’s weird…”

M.A went on to say that she and Kodak had a show in the same city, and she’ll talk to him in person if she gets the chance.

In another Instagram Live video, M.A, who is openly gay, clarified that a lot of her frustrations were aimed at Kodak’s followers:

“They always take sh*t out of proportion. They always try to take sh*t and make it something that it ain’t,” M.A explained. “In the live video… I’m literally talking about the people in the comments… and I’m like ‘Why y’all still on that? Get off that situation. Y’all d*ckeating.’ I know I’m a female stupid… but at the end of the day, that’s not my preference… that’s why I said y’all weird.”

M.A’s comments unfortunately didn’t stop Black from hurling more inappropriate comments about the situation in an Instagram Live video of his own.

“I do more good than I do bad and more people love me than hate me,” Kodak said before slipping in another comment about Young M.A. “I’m talking ’bout, how you a girl but don’t want your p***y penetrated?”

Twitter gladly explained to Kodak how having a vagina doesn’t necessarily get you excited about the peen.

Folks especially laid out how they wouldn’t let Kodak anywhere near their privates when he’s already awaiting trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Kodak Black has rape allegations against him and really just said “how you a girl but don’t want yo pussy penetrated” on IG Live with his whole chest. That nigga guilty, your honor. — GIRLS OUT NOW! (@yungbabytate) March 18, 2019

Hit the next pages to find out how more people are calling out the Florida spitter for his lewd, sexually disturbing talk.

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 20 hours ago

