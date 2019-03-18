CLOSE
Cincy
When Should You Sign Your Child Up For Swimming Lessons?

Summertime is right around the corner and most of us look forward to getting a tan with pool parties and vacations by the beach.
Joyful American girls

Source: Johnce / Getty

With drowning being one of the leading causes of death in children, nearly 1,000 deaths in the U.S. each year according to 10tv.com. Prevention is the key to avoid drowning cases for high-risk children ages 1 to 4 years old.  The American Academy Of Pediatrics suggests swim lessons around the age of 1 so that the child will be comfortable in the water.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also emphasizes that swimming is a family activity so parents should also know how to swim.

Other tips from the AAP to prevent drowning include:

  • Parents should never leave children alone or in the care of another child while in or near bathtubs, pools, spas or other open water.
  • Adults should empty water from buckets and other containers immediately after use — even a small amount of water can be hazardous for a young child.
  • Never leave young children alone in the bathroom. Toilet locks can prevent drowning of toddlers.
  • Even with older children and better swimmers, the supervising adult should focus on the child and not get distracted with other activities

Be Swim Safe This Summer!

