Central Ohio Under Wind Advisory

Storm Gareth hits Scotland

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN / WENN

Hold on to your wigs! It’s gonna be a windy Thursday. Central, Northern, and Western Ohio are all under a Wind Advisory today as storms are expected to cross through the Buckeye State from 11am to 8pm.

 

According to MyFox28Columbus.com Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael, wind gusts over 40 mph are expected, with even stronger gusts possible in the storm cells Thursday evening.

“Timing for the storms will be 5 p.m. in Western Ohio and race across the state and will be in Eastern Ohio by 11 p.m.,” said Michael. “The main threat will be gusty winds, but a few isolated tornadoes are also possible.”

After the storms, temperatures are expected to dip back into the 40s.

Be safe out there today!

Central Ohio Under Wind Advisory was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

