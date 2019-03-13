It’s the City of Angels, but on the freeway, not so much. Los Angeles has the most aggressive drivers in the nation.

That’s according to GasBuddy, which just announced the results of a new study. The app has an opt-in feature that allows you to track your driving habits, and the company analyzed data tracking speeding, hard braking and swift acceleration.

Number-two is Philadelphia. Four of the Top 6 are in California. Cincinnati came in at number 28 on the Gas Buddy list wow!!! (USA Today)

Los Angeles Philadelphia Sacramento, CA. Atlanta San Francisco San Diego Orlando, FL. Detroit Austin, TX Las Vegas

Cincinnati Came in at number 28.

Fasho Thoughts:

New York is number-23. That makes me question this whole thing.

I’m not sure I’d want GasBuddy tracking my driving habits.

I wonder if GasBuddy tracked that jerk who was tailgating me for five miles this morning.

AGGRESSIVE DRIVERS: Where Did Cincinnati Place???? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: