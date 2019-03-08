Women's Health
Tyler Talks About Cancer And His Experience At St. Jude [VIDEO]

Tyler was diagnosed with Cancer and Leukemia, and stopped by Majic 94.5 with his mom to tell his story. Check out the exclusive interview above as the family goes into detail about their experience with St. Jude, and how the hospital helped them during difficult a time.

One of the most impactful things that Tyler’s mom and Cindi B acknowledged was that because of the donations that St. Jude receives, they didn’t have to spend any money getting treatment—all expenses were paid.

If you’d like to help save a life as well, click here to donate online or you can do it by phone, by calling 1-800-411-9898.

#ThisShirtSavesLives #UrbanOneCares

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Tyler Talks About Cancer And His Experience At St. Jude [VIDEO] was originally published on majic945.com

