Cardi B Beats Garth Brooks Record!!

Cardi B can do no wrong these days. The Grammy award-winning rapper just keeps setting and breaking records. This time she beat out country legend Garth Brooks.

According to TheBlast.com, Friday night, Cardi B set a new RodeoHouston attendance record. The tickets for her show sold out in hours and she beat Garth Brook’s attendance record by just 3 people. The rodeo says 75,580 people were in attendance. That beats Garth’s record of 75,577 people, set on March 18, 2017.

Congratulations to Cardi! Hip Hop has come a long Way!

