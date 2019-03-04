CLOSE
TV One Uncensored: Fantasia Talks Leaving the Church!

Did you catch the season premiere of TV One’s Uncensored? It aired Sunday Night, March 3rd, and featured the story of Fantasia Barrino. In the interview, Fantasia spoke candidly about the reason she decided to leave the church. Check out the video below:

Fantasia reveals what really happened to make her walk away from the church at such at an early age. The singer said, “I started getting picked on. I didn’t want to be the girl singing in the church and blessing people. I started seeking attention from the wrong guys. Dressing a way I never wanted to dress.”

She continued, “By 9th grade, that was it for me. I wanted to be loved. And I felt like the streets could give it to me.”

Are you able to relate?

