Facebook is trying desperately to earn back the trust of its users it took for granted by mishandling their data due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In response to its poor behavior, the social media giant promised to release a Clear History Tool that would wipe away information that is collected from third-party apps, that is supposed to arrive later this year.

Facebook promised users the tool which was just an idea at that point, would have been released back in May of last year according to a BuzzFeed News report about the Clear History Tool’s troubled development. Mark Zuckerberg in a note posted on his Facebook page described the app as a step forward in repairing the company’s image, and it would mainly work like clearing your internet browser’s history.

“In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We’re building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook — what you’ve clicked on, websites you’ve visited, and so on,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook note posted to his personal page. “We’re starting with something a lot of people have asked about recently: the information we see from websites and apps that use Facebook’s ads and analytics tools.”

There are no details as to how exactly the tool will work or how it will look, but in a statement to BuzzFeed News, Facebook admits to the delay stating, “We want to make sure this works the way it should for everyone on Facebook, which is taking longer than expected.”

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

Facebook’s Delayed Clear History Privacy Tool Slated To Launch Later This Year was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: