Jussie Smollett Arrested + Facing Felony Charge

Jussie was taken into custody by Chicago Police around 5AM Central Time this morning and he now faces a felony disorderly conduct charge for filing a false police report claiming he was attacked by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him and alleging the two men hung a noose around his neck. As the story has unraveled in the last week, allegedly Jussie paid two men two stage the whole attack. Jussie’s lawyers released a statement earlier this morning:

“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”

SOURCE: CNN

