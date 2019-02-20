CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Miss Community’s Rich History: Students Strike At Black VA School

0 reads
Leave a comment
Greensboro

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Barbara Johns, a sixteen year old student, staged a strike at Robert Russa Moton High School because of its deplorable conditions. One student John Stokes assisted Johns in the effort in 1951. He shares his story with me.

John Stokes grew up in the Jim Crow South.  He attended Robert Russa Moton High School in Prince Edward County, Virginia.  This was the only school for African American students in the entire county.  It was a one-story school that was built to hold 180 students.  However, by 1950 there were more than 450 students attending the school.  The educational resources at Moton were few with only eight classrooms, an office, and an auditorium.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Stokes and classmate Barbara Johns recognized the inequalities between Moton and the white-only schools, and decided to do something about it.  Together Stokes and John helped lead a strike by all the students in April 1951.  All of the students walked out in the middle of class and refused to return until a new high school for African American students was built.  The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People encouraged the students to demand integration of all county schools instead.  The U.S. District Court in Richmond rejected the lawsuit.  The case went on appeal, and was combined with other lawsuits under Brown V. Board of Education.  On May 17, 1954 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that public school segregation was unconstitutional.

Only a year after graduating from Virginia State University, Stokes went on to become Superintendent of Baltimore City Public Schools before retiring as principal in 1994.

How was the first Civil Rights Memorial initiated on Virginia State Capitol Grounds? First Lady Collis said during our interview that she was taking a stroll around Capitol Grounds with her daughter one beautiful day,  Collis said her youngest daughter Eliza once inquired about the statues honoring white males during a walk around the square and wondered why none honored civil rights figures.

“And know-it-all mom that I am or not, I realized I really couldn’t explain why to my child,” and so I worked to rectify that” said Collis.

View the first Civil Rights Memorial on Virginia Capitol Grounds dedicated to the life and legacy of  Barbara Johns, John Stokes and other students who staged a strike at Robert Russa Moton High School because of its deplorable conditions.

MLK Community Day 2019

MLK Community Day 2019 -- “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]

53 photos Launch gallery

MLK Community Day 2019 -- “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]

Continue reading MLK Community Day 2019 — “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]

MLK Community Day 2019 -- “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2971248" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Radio One / Richmond[/caption] Miss Community Clovia and Radio One Richmond joined forces with clinicians and peer recovery specialists for the fifth annual MLK Community Day event on January 21, 2019. This year the focus was “Mind Your Mind” how to overcome issues of domestic violence, bullying, abandonment, neglect, drug/alcohol addiction, molestation, slavery or incarceration. Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] The event took place at the Trinity Family Life Center and the community came out in force. Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment News: [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=KissRichmond] [twitter-follow screen_name=‘kissrichmond’] In case you missed it. See pictures from the event here:

Miss Community’s Rich History: Students Strike At Black VA School was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Previews New Music From His Upcoming Album
 15 hours ago
02.20.19
Cardi B Chastises Jussie Smollett While Scarfing Down…
 15 hours ago
02.20.19
Blueface ft. Cardi B “Thotiana Remix,” Young M.A…
 1 day ago
02.20.19
A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner & More Star In…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close