CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Can You Get Money For Pothole Damage???

0 reads
Leave a comment

Pothole season is here Fasho, I don’t know about you but I have hit mass potholes here in the city.

Did you know who could get money back? That’s right all of that money you poured out into fixing the damage that the city pothole’s caused.  (WKRC)

But there are a few steps you must follow. 1 is you must report the pothole.

And 2 there must be a “reasonable time” given for the government to fix it. Although, there is no definition for the number of days considered a “reasonable time” under the law.

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

Can You Get Money For Pothole Damage??? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y “The Life,” Mya “With…
 24 hours ago
02.19.19
The NBA introduces a new jersey that can…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
WARRANT ISSUED FOR BLOCBOY JB IN TENNESSEE
 1 day ago
02.18.19
Sources: A Grand Jury is Being Seated Due…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close