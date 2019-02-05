CLOSE
Ohio High School Student in Police Custody with Gun & Ammo

An 18 year old student at Worthington Kilbourne High School was taken into custody after being found with an unloaded gun and ammunition in his backpack. The student was taken to the Columbus Police headquarters for questioning. According to reports, a student notified staff members at the school after seeing a social media post taken inside the school building with the alleged weapons. Once alerted, the school resource officer was able to locate and confiscate the weapons and apprehend the suspect.

The school district has sent letters home and emails to parents disclosing the incidents that occurred today. They also have noted that no threats to the school, students or staff have been recorded. They fully stand behind their adversity training implemented in the district with, “See Something, Say Something”, at the head of the campaign.

According the CPD, the student could be facing felony charges.

 

 

Source: 10TV, Twitter, ThisWeek

