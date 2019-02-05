CLOSE
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On Hospital Where Son Committed Suicide

'The Young and the Restless' celebrates 30 years on CBS

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Young and the Restless actor Kristoff St. John passed away over the weekend and his ex-wife Mia St. John reportedly believes the hospital where their son committed suicide is to blame.

“That hospital killed our son then my husband thats what happened!” Mia tweeted and deleted Monday morning. “They killed my family.”

In 2015, Kristoff and Mia sued La Casa Mental Health hospital in Long Beach, California where their son died, claiming he didn’t receive enough care and caretakers gave him access to the plastic bag he used to suffocate himself. 

Mia didn’t say whether or not Kristoff died from a direct connection to the hospital or if she mean’t her son’s death led to her ex’s demise, but LAPD confirmed that authorities were called to his home to respond to a possible alcohol overdose, according to eurweb.com.

Kristoff’s official cause of death is pending an autopsy. The actor, who 9 Daytime Emmys and 10 NAACP Image Awards for his role as Neil Winters on CBS’ Young and the Restless soap-opera, was 52-years-old. See fan reactions to his death below…

