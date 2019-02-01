We Don’t Want No Scrubs or Perverts!

There has been a lot of debate on if as a community we are canceling super creep, R. Kelly, for his perverted ways ( some alleged, some others confirmed). However, for some people such as TLC’s Chilli, it was a no brainer.

After doing an interview with TMZ, Chilli made it clear that R. Kelly has been canceled in her book. She stated that him marrying Aaliyah when she was 15 and making (allegedly) the sex tape with a 14 year old girl, was more than enough for him to be done and sent off to jail.

Chilli also discussed how the frontal lobe (which controls your judgement) isn’t fully developed in people that young and its up ti the older person to make better decisions.

Let me know what you think on canceling R. Kelly!

TLC’s Chilli BEEN Muted Nasty Ass R. Kelly was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: th3storm614 Posted 15 hours ago

