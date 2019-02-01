CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

TLC’s Chilli BEEN Muted Nasty Ass R. Kelly

1 reads
Leave a comment
TLC: CrazySexyCool Premiere Event

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

We Don’t Want No Scrubs or Perverts!

There has been a lot of debate on if as a community we are canceling super creep, R. Kelly, for his perverted ways ( some alleged, some others confirmed). However, for some people such as TLC’s Chilli, it was a no brainer.

After doing an interview with TMZ, Chilli made it clear that R. Kelly has been canceled in her book. She stated that him marrying Aaliyah when she was 15 and making (allegedly) the sex tape with a 14 year old girl, was more than enough for him to be done and sent off to jail.

Chilli also discussed how the frontal lobe (which controls your judgement) isn’t fully developed in people that young and its up ti the older person to make better decisions.

Let me know what you think on canceling R. Kelly!

TLC’s Chilli BEEN Muted Nasty Ass R. Kelly was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads GUILTY
 6 hours ago
02.01.19
Adam Levine Expected Criticism Over Maroon 5’s Super…
 10 hours ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett’s Family Issues Statement, Calls Attack “Domestic…
 11 hours ago
02.01.19
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers
Meek Mill Pulled Over By Jamaican Cops Who…
 12 hours ago
02.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close