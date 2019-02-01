0 reads Leave a comment
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring D-Eight and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:27
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia, Tony Prugel, Cody Kirschner.
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & @d_eight8
The Latest:
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @D_Eight8 Ep.27
- Senator Cory Booker Announces 2020 Presidential Bid
- Cardi B FaceTiming Offset In The Airport
- How UC Medical Center’s Doctors Are Treating Frostbite
- 2019 Is Shaping Up To Be An Amazing Year In Black History
- The WIZ Celebrates Black History Month Represent Change
- ‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant After All
- Future History Maker Representing Change: Tyran Stallings
- Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
- Beyoncé Is Offering Fans A Lifetime Supply Of Concert Tickets For Going Vegan And The Bey Hive Has Their Lettuce READY
comments – add yours