Future History Maker Representing Change: Girlfriends Giving Back

Girlfriends Giving Back was founded in 2013 by good friends Natasha Edwards, Dawanna Lewis and Chenia Sherman.
Three friends sat at out help in our communities. What started out as helping families has at Christmas time quickly expanded. We’ve added on great women from all walks of life as members, who all want to help make Cincinnati and it’s communities a better place. Throughout years we’ve volunteered at Interfaith Hospitality Network, Bethany House, Freestore Foodbank, The Drop In Center, Flying Pig & Queen Bee Marathon, St Vincent DePaul to name a few.
Our Mission is to make sure no child or adult is without food and the proper necessities to maintain on a daily basis. “We are blessed, to be a blessing”!
