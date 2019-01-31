CLOSE
Future History Makers
Future History Maker Representing Change: Tyran Stallings

Tyran Stallings

Tyran Stallings is a workaholic entrepreneur with an unwavering love of community.  A Cincinnati native, Tyran is a proud graduate of Walnut Hills High school, and The Ohio State University.  During his 15 years as an educator, Stallings spent his summers investing in his entrepreneurial spirit, monetizing his passions for music and art by founding Quiet Studio and Trademark Media Group.

Tyran currently invests in real estate and operates Goal Getters Consulting, llc. providing educational programing and trainings to dozens of schools locally and nationally.  In 2014 Tyran founded The DAD Initiative, Inc., a non-profit focused on the development of African American youth, families, and communities through innovative, multifaceted programming.

The organization has served over 1000 young men and women in the Tristate area to date and continues to grow, with programs spanning from workforce development to community health. Stallings currently sits on the executive boards of the Hamilton County Community Action Agency, where he chairs the marketing/public relations committee, and also Children Inc, where he sits on the program development and marketing committees.

When Tyran isn’t working (which is rare) he can be found answering to his boss/wife Rachel and bragging on their talented son Tariq.

