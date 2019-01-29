Cincinnati City Schools are closing on Wednesday, January 30th due to subzero conditions. This includes regular classes and all school activities.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to the forecast, temperatures are taking a dive in Ohio and dangerously cold wind chills are expected as slow as 40 below zero. Temperatures are expected to start dropping on January 29th at 4pm and continue for at least 24 hours.

It is advised that if you must go our to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can set in under the conditions in as little as 10 minutes. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Staying indoor is advised.

The Latest:

Cincinnati City Schools Closed Due to Weather was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 60 mins ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: