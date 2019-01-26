Candlelight Vigil For Ohio High School Student Who Died From Heart Attack

1 reads Leave a comment
Sad news for a family and community morning the loss of one of their own.
Our condolences go out to the family of 17-year-old DeAnthony who died Friday morning to an apparent heart attack. The teen was a student at Hilliard Darby High School and will be miss by many.
“He was one of the most generous people I have ever met,” said one student.
A candlelight vigil will be held this Sunday at the Municipal Park in Hillard. The vigil will start at 5:30 pm and all are welcome to come pay their respects and remember the life of DeAnthony.
was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
