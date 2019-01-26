CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Candlelight Vigil For Ohio High School Student Who Died From Heart Attack

1 reads
Leave a comment

Sad news for a family and community morning the loss of one of their own.

Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead

Source: Michael Lloyd / Getty

Our condolences go out to the family of 17-year-old DeAnthony who died Friday morning to an apparent heart attack. The teen was a student at Hilliard Darby High School and will be miss by many.

“He was one of the most generous people I have ever met,” said one student.

A candlelight vigil will be held this Sunday at the Municipal Park in Hillard. The vigil will start at 5:30 pm and all are welcome to come pay their respects and remember the life of DeAnthony.

City School Tour : South High School

8 photos Launch gallery

City School Tour : South High School

Continue reading City School Tour : South High School

City School Tour : South High School

Candlelight Vigil For Ohio High School Student Who Died From Heart Attack was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CHANCE THE RAPPER PARTNERS WITH POSTMATES TO RAISE…
 17 hours ago
01.29.19
“I Was Scared”: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order…
 22 hours ago
01.29.19
Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Still Going Strong
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Jeannie Mai Of ‘The Real’ Allegedly Dating Young…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close