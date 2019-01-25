This organization helps DC residents get scholarships to send their kids to a private school in DC. It’s for grades K-12!! The program has been around for 15 years! The application process is NOT difficult! Think about how a great education can set your child up for the future!! Enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast on kysdc.com!

What’s Poppin With Deja Perez & Kevin Mills From Serving Our Children was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: Deja Perez Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: