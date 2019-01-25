What’s Poppin With Deja Perez & Kevin Mills From Serving Our Children

Radio One Originals
| 01.25.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This organization helps DC residents get scholarships to send their kids to a private school in DC. It’s for grades K-12!! The program has been around for 15 years! The application process is NOT difficult! Think about how a great education can set your child up for the future!! Enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast on kysdc.com!

 

What’s Poppin With Deja Perez & Kevin Mills From Serving Our Children was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
C-MURDER’S ATTEMPT TO RETRIAL HIS 2002 MURDER CASE…
 7 hours ago
01.25.19
FOOT LOCKER LINKS WITH TEE GRIZZLEY AND COMEDIAN…
 7 hours ago
01.25.19
Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days!
 9 hours ago
01.25.19
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close