Rising ATL Rapper Omeretta The Great Gets In The Hot Seat

Music
| 01.24.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Hot Seat Omeretta The Great

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Hot 107.9’s Sammy Approved sat down with Atlanta’s rising artist Omeretta the Great for the newest segment “The Hot Seat.” Sammy asks Omeretta five extremely random questions where we learn about her love life, growing up in an entertaining family and her new project “Welcome to the Jungle”.

Always watch out for interviews from Sammy Approved and stay tuned for more on “The Hot Seat” on Hot 107.9!

Rising ATL Rapper Omeretta The Great Gets In The Hot Seat was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against…
 15 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 18 hours ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 19 hours ago
01.25.19
RAY J SIGNS A 7 FIGURE DEAL FOR…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close