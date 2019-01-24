CLOSE
Meek Mill and The Game working on project together after squashing beef

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

At the end of 2018, The Game and Meek Mill ended their beef, now the two may have some work in progress.

According to TMZ, the two were recently seen in a L.A. studio working on a new track for The Game’s upcoming album. The site also reported that the two had a productive discussion on their 2016 back-and-forth. The track is reportedly due “in the near future.”

Last month, The Game took to his Instagram announcing the two deaded their issues.

“We had differences but when it all boiled down, we were once friends in & out of music,” he wrote. “As young African American men we grew up in similar situations where a lifespan for us was 21 years of age & that is still the age in which most of us coming from where we come from think we’ll never make it to.”

Source: TMZ.com

