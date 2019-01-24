Police Finds Chris Brown Accuser’s Story Hard To Believe

Chris Brown is currently still in Paris, but without any fear of being arrested as police reportedly are finding the accuser’s account of what happened impossible to believe, according to TMZ. The alleged victim’s account of what took place is apparently “the weakest part of the case” according to a source directly linked with the case.

She accused Chris of raping her in his hotel suite for about 30 minutes and then went into another room where she was raped again by one of Chris’s friends. Lastly, she was “abused” for the first time in a different room. The police find her story hard to believe because she never attempted to leave or alert any of the 20 or so people who were present in the living room. According to someone in Chris’s camp, the police actually apologized to Chris when he was released from police custody.

The investigation is still ongoing, but expect closure soon as authorities have already made some decisions regarding this case.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: