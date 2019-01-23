CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Chris Brown Suing Alleged Rape Victim For Defamation

11 reads
Leave a comment
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

 

Chris Brown doesn’t want to put the rape allegations behind him without challenging the original accusations against him. His lawyer in Paris, Raphael Chiche, says:

Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.

Claims were made against Breezy by a 24-year-old model who said he violently raped her. Chris denies those claims as he was reportedly in the living room playing music off of his iPhone surrounded by at least 20 people.

chris brown

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
Nike Unveils Black History Month 2019 Collection [Photos]
 3 hours ago
01.23.19
16 items
Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R.…
 15 hours ago
01.23.19
Florida KFC Worker Arrested For Fried Chicken Assault…
 20 hours ago
01.22.19
Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Will Possibly Release A…
 24 hours ago
01.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close