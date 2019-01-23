Chris Brown Suing Alleged Rape Victim For Defamation

Chris Brown doesn’t want to put the rape allegations behind him without challenging the original accusations against him. His lawyer in Paris, Raphael Chiche, says:

Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.

Claims were made against Breezy by a 24-year-old model who said he violently raped her. Chris denies those claims as he was reportedly in the living room playing music off of his iPhone surrounded by at least 20 people.

