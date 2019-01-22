CLOSE
Chris Brown Detained On Rape Accusations In Paris

Chris Brown, his bodyguard and one other unnamed person are being held on rape accusations and drug charges in Paris. The accuser says she met Chris last week (overnight between January 15 & 16) at a Paris nightclub, where they then headed back to the hotel where the alleged rape took place. Paris investigators have two days to decide whether they will let him go or file preliminary charges, where Brown could be kept in custody pending trial or released with obligations — where he could have to surrender his passport and stay in Paris until trial begins.

SOURCE: TMZ

Photos
