Soulja Boy Lands Movie Role Based On Real Life Home Invasion

Soulja Boy is headed to the big screen. Reports say that Soulja landed a movie role based on a real-life home invasion that happened to him.

Soulja Boy did an interview with Vlad TV where he spoke about an encounter where he had to shoot some burglars that broke into his home with Ak-47s and ski masks. Soulja said, ““It was self-defense, the whole story was, this is a very serious topic. I could have lost my life. Here we are now, 10 years later. Some niggas kicked in my door with ski masks on and ak-47s. They didn’t see me, I crack the door and I see like 5 niggas with guns. I open up the door and started shooting at all of them. I had a 45 pistol. First one I missed and he ducked out the house. The second one I hit, third one I hit. I walked up to him and put the gun behind his head. I was going to blow his brains out. Didn’t want to blow his brains out all over my couch. I took off his mask and I knew who he was. One of my homeboys, it was an inside job. Nobody shot back. I moved like that same day to LA.”

He continues later in the interview, saying, “I had to shoot them. They could have killed me. Could have tied me up, all kinds of stuff. I had no other choice.”

In another viral interview in 2016, Soulja says one of the intruders was his homeboy.

Would you go check out this flick?

