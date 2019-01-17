CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Things You Should Avoid Eating During Government Shutdown!

0 reads
Leave a comment
American flags blown in the wind in Malibu California

Source: Lynne Gilbert / Getty

So we are about in Day 27 of the longest government shutdown in US history. With tens of thousands of workers being called back to work without pay. Things are looking to get a bit worst for Americans, with Snap benefits going out early month for next month, and talks of the housing programs possibly coming to an halt.

The FDA is concerned with food safety due to workers being off because of the shutdown

“We are very concerned that the shutdown may lead to lapses in food safety, but we don’t know where or when these will happen,” said Sarah Sorscher, deputy director of regulatory affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer advocacy group.

Food Safety Bill Marler said there are foods that he will not be eating hisself .. his list consist of “Sprouts, leafy greens, ready to eat products like cheese, ice cream. I would be especially suspect if you’re a pregnant woman, children, people with a compromised immune system. I would stay away from it completely.”

Foods to avoid include soft cheeses, seafood, custard-filled bakery products, some fruits and vegetables, and baby formula.

MORE

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

12 photos Launch gallery

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

Continue reading Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

Things You Should Avoid Eating During Government Shutdown! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GM Workers Endured “Whites Only” Signs, Nooses Plus…
 2 hours ago
01.18.19
Dave Chappelle: R Kelly Was Ready To Slap…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Kyrie Irving: I Just Called To Say “I’m…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Ella Mai “Shot Clock,” Ar’mon and Trey ft.…
 12 hours ago
01.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close