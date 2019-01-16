Rihanna Is Suing Her Own Father!

Oh Boy! Sometimes the people closest to you can do you the most harm. Rihanna has filed a lawsuit against her father for posing as her agent and booking shows in her name.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Ronald Fenty and his business partner Moses Perkins allegedly attempted to utilize Rihanna’s name to book tour/concerts in Latin America and in the U.S. thru their own entertainment company called Fenty Entertainment. They reportedly posed as her agents and booked a $15 million tour throughout Latin America a show in LA and one in Vegas for $400,000.

Rihanna sent multiple to cease and desist letters, but they’ve apparently went ignored so she had to take legal action.

We hope they can figure this out soon.

