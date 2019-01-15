Hot the heels of news that Netflix could soon be able to crackdown on password-sharing, the streaming service has announced its raising its prices in the United States once again.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

It comes as Netflix invests heavily in new programs. All three of the company’s plans will increase in price by $1-$2. The standard $11 plan, for example, will increase to $13 per month.

The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months. New members will be charged the new price immediately.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Netflix Raising Its Prices…Again was originally published on www.92q.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: