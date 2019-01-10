Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ready for an inspirational night of praise at the 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration? It’s going down Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in Atlanta and Rickey Smiley was tapped to co-host it.

The live taping features a star power lineup of NFL players and award-winning musical guests including Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Winans, the Super Bowl Gospel NFL Players Choir and more to be announced.

“I can think of no better place to host our 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration than in my hometown of Atlanta,” Melanie Few-Harrison, NFL Sanctioned Holder, Creator & Executive Producer of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, said. “Atlanta’s vibrant music scene, rich culture and diverse community are the perfect backdrop for Super Bowl 53 and all of our incredible artists will inspire audiences, touch lives and put on a show the city will never forget!”

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration special will premiere exclusively on BET on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 8:00PM ET. Tickets for the show are on sale now at superbowlgospel.com.

Rickey Smiley To Co-Host 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

