Congrats to Hamilton county on making history Swearing in the first time African-American on the Hamilton County Commission. Her name is Stephanie Summerow Dumas took the oath of office Tuesday, ushering in a new era. Watch the video below to see her response! (WLWT)

Hamilton County Has Made History!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: