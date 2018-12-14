CLOSE
#DONJUANFASHO: Have You Ever Proposed Marriage … And Been Turned Down?

Because of the holidays, there are plenty of jewelry commercials on TV these days.

Maybe they’re inspiring you to propose marriage this holiday season?

That could go one of two ways, of course. Most guys get the win. The girlfriend says “yes” — and the two of them live happily ever after.

But, there’s always the chance that she turns down the proposal.

  • Has this ever happened to you? Have you ever proposed marriage — and been turned down?
  • How much of a gut-punch was that?
  • How did you not see it coming? What did you miss? What regrets do you have?
  • How long did it take to recover? Or … Have you still not recovered?
